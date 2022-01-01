Go
The Post Chicken & Beer

The Post Brewing Co. serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

1575 Boulder Street

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket$16.95
Choice of fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
Half Bird$16.00
breast, thigh, wing, leg with pickles and chorizo country gravy
Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)$6.95
four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.95
sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, cotija cheese
Post Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
pickled pepper relish, dijonaise
Crispy Thigh Fries$9.95
buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh strips, el corn beer mustard, curry ketchup
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
mashed potatoes with brown gravy
Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)$1.95
with honey butter
Yoga Pants$13.95
quinoa, kale, roasted sweet potato, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, toasted sesame & sunflower crunch, white balsamic vinaigrette
Family Love$49.95
whole bird fried (8 pc), 2 large sides and 4 biscuits, feeds 3-4
Location

1575 Boulder Street

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
