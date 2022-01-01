The Post Chicken & Beer
The Post Brewing Co. serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.
1575 Boulder Street
Denver CO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
