The Post Chicken & Beer

The Post Brewing Co. serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

1258 S. Hover Rd

Popular Items

Plain Mac & Cheese
creamy cheddar sauce
Post Fries
house cut russet potato fries
Half Bird$16.00
breast, wing, thigh & leg
Family Love$48.00
whole bird fried, two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4 // Nashville Hot +1.50
Chicken Tender Basket$15.00
Choice of french fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
Post Fried Chicken$12.50
pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise
The Salad (LG)$14.00
romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Ranch BLT$13.75
bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, paprika ranch, sesame bun
Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)$6.75
four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
garlic butter, brown gravy
Location

1258 S. Hover Rd

Longmont CO

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
