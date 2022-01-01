The Potter’s House Soul Food - Southside
Come in and enjoy!
9400 Atlantic Blvd.
Location
9400 Atlantic Blvd.
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stoner's Pizza Joint
The BEST Pizza in Jacksonville! Serving Southside proudly! Get Baked and let us deliver to you!
University Diner
Thank you for your business!
Cliff's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Culhane’s Irish Pub
SOUTHSIDE (SS)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.