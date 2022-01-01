The Poynt
A little taste of the big city in the heart of quaint Newburyport. The Poynt features a delicious combination of wood-fired pizzas, sushi rolls, fresh local seafood, and more! Chef Peter Hansen has appeared on 6 episodes of Iron Chef alongside Bobby Flay, and Interior Designer Taniya Nayak is a featured designer on the TV show Restaurant Impossible.
31 Water Street
Popular Items
Location
31 Water Street
Newburyport MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
