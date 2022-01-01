Go
The Poynt

A little taste of the big city in the heart of quaint Newburyport. The Poynt features a delicious combination of wood-fired pizzas, sushi rolls, fresh local seafood, and more! Chef Peter Hansen has appeared on 6 episodes of Iron Chef alongside Bobby Flay, and Interior Designer Taniya Nayak is a featured designer on the TV show Restaurant Impossible.

31 Water Street

Popular Items

Steak Frites$30.00
Superfood Salad$15.00
Classic Burger$18.00
Side Truffle Fries$7.00
Rosemary Salmon$29.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Brussel Sprout Salad$14.00
Teriyaki Beef Dumplings$16.00
Avocado & Tuna Roll$17.00
Kung Pao Roll$16.00
Location

31 Water Street

Newburyport MA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
