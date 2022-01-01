Press & Grind Cafe
Fort Lauderdale's finest locally owned specialty coffee house and fresh pressed juice bar serving fresh made sandwiches, salads, acai bowls and pastries
474 N. Federal Hwy.
Popular Items
Location
474 N. Federal Hwy.
Ft Lauderdale FL
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap
Come in and enjoy!
Rose
This Must Be The Place...
The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.
Roxanne's
Come in and enjoy!