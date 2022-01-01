Go
Press & Grind Cafe

Fort Lauderdale's finest locally owned specialty coffee house and fresh pressed juice bar serving fresh made sandwiches, salads, acai bowls and pastries

474 N. Federal Hwy.

Popular Items

Egg White Delight$7.85
Defensive$3.95
Let's get Defensive and boost your immune system with an intense 4 ounce shot of freshly pressed organic ginger, lemon juice and a dash of cayenne pepper.
Cappucino$3.65
The cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink, prepared with steamed milk and foam. Served in both 12 ounce and 16 ounce options.
Latte$2.55
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
Create Smoothie (Up to 5)$11.90
Create your perfect recipe by choosing up to any 5 fruits or vegetables
Breakfast Croissant$7.65
Our most popular menu item . . . enjoy a freshly baked butter croissant with our house made herb spread, fresh scrambled eggs, sweet & spicy bacon topped with cheddar cheese and baby arugula
Cold Brew$4.85
Our Cold Brew coffee is made in house from single origin organic coffee, coarsely ground and steeped for 24 hours with ice cold filtered water, served in 16 ounce.
PB Protein Shake$11.80
A blend of banana, organic acai, strawberries, blueberries, almond milk, protein powder and creamy peanut butter.
Create Smoothie (up to 3)$10.80
Combine up to any 3 Fruits for a "create your own" recipe
Super Food Smoothie$11.90
A blend of fresh organic avocados, sweet kale, organic baby spinach, cucumber, green apple, chia seeds & flax seeds for a rich and creamy cup of greens.
474 N. Federal Hwy.

Ft Lauderdale FL

Sunday6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
