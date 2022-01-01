Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
The Prime Rib
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:30 PM
No reviews yet
2020 K Street NW
Washington, DC 20006
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Location
2020 K Street NW, Washington DC 20006
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Bottles
A wine bar and bistro with cozy indoor seating plus a large back patio.
Beefsteak
Our Hours of Operation are 10:30am- 8pm Monday- Friday, Closed Saturday and Sunday
The Setting
An intimate cocktail lounge serving bespoke cocktails and a tasting menu.