The Prince of Wales Restaurant, Inc.
Come on in and enjoy!
54 Cuna St
Location
54 Cuna St
Saint Augustine FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Auggie's Draft Room
Come in and enjoy!
River and Fort
Come in and enjoy!
Barley Republic
Come on in and enjoy!
The Gourmet Hut
Seafood & refined American dishes are the draw at this busy restaurant with a charming garden patio.