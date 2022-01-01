Go
Toast

The Progress

An evolving menu of meals to enjoy at home.

1525 Fillmore Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Yuba "al’Amatriciana"$26.00
guanciale, chanterelle, tomato, basil & pecorino
Black Garlic BBQ Ribs$18.00
1/2 pound of ribs tossed with black garlic BBQ sauce
Double Smoked Pork Hot Dog$12.00
aka 'The Prog Dog', kimchi, bonito-rosemary aioli & shallot crunch
Burrata & Stonefruit Salad$14.00
hazelnuts, golden balsamic & basils
Ginger-Scallion Chicken Salad$18.00
sweet corn, tiny tomatoes & fish sauce-lime-ginger vinaigrette
'World Peace' Peanut Milk$6.00
8 ounces
Wolfe Ranch Fried Quail$32.00
aka 'The State Bird', tart onions & parmesan
The Progress BBQ Duck$70.00
half liberty duck, spicy peanut fried rice & smoked chili vinegar
Hand Cut Green Garlic Noodles$23.00
maitake mushrooms & toasted sesame
Black Garlic BBQ Ribs$25.00
3/4 pound of ribs tossed with black garlic BBQ sauce

Location

1525 Fillmore Street

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Udon Mugizo

No reviews yet

UDON MUGIZO OFFERS A WIDE VARIETY OF HOT OR COLD THICK-CUT HOMEMADE UDON NOODLES. TRY OUR TRADITIONAL BOWLS WITH CLEAN FLAVORFUL SOUP MADE OF FINEST KOMBU KELP STOCK ALONG WITH 4 DIFFERENT KINDS OF PREMIUM FISH FLAKES, THE MUGIZO SIGNATURE RICH-FLAVORED CREAM SAUCE UDONS, AND TONKOTSU BROTH UDON WITH DELUXE TOPPINGS!

The Anchovy Bar

No reviews yet

The Anchovy Bar is a wine and seafood bar that specializes in West Coast oysters, small fish and sustainably raised shellfish. We work with small producers that favor traditional and antique processes with origin stories that matter and inspire, such as anchovies from Cantabria and L&#39;Escala, Spain and the Amalfi Coast in Italy...sea salts from centuries old salt beds in Sicily...soy and fish sauces produced in the old-world style...essentially ingredients with a strong sense of place, including those from our own 'backyard'. Our pastry kitchen is hard at work baking the breads, crackers and composing beautiful desserts.

Suppenkuche

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Jane

No reviews yet

Breads, Pastries, Sandwiches, Salads and more. All ready for take-away!
Stay safe and thank you for your support.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston