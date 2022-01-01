The Pub at PGC
Come in and enjoy!
169 Bartlett Street
Popular Items
Location
169 Bartlett Street
Portland CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Burger Heaven and Smooth Acai
Craft Burgers and Acai bowls
Farrell's Restaurant
Family restaurant featuring lunch and dinner menu and daily specials. Indoor or outdoor dining available. Full service bar, handicap accessible, kid's menu and free wi-fi.
Winchester Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Portland Ale House
Local neighborhood pub where you can find great food, great friends, and great fun! Enjoy 16 craft beers on tap and a wide variety of local brews.