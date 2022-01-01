Go
The Bad Apple Pub imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Barbeque

The Pub, AV

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

536 Reviews

$$

22001 Coshocton Road

Howard, OH 43028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Memphis Blues Burger$13.99
Hot Pepper Cheese Bites$7.49
1/2 Cobb Salad$6.49
Cheeseburger$10.99
Fried Pickle Chips$6.99
(6) Wings$8.99
Fish & Chips$10.49
Grilled BBQ Chicken Dinner$12.49
Italian Sub$9.49
Coleslaw$3.49
Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm

22001 Coshocton Road, Howard OH 43028

