Great local pub with an awesome eclectic crowd. The wings are out of this world and who doesn't love playing keno? . Staff is awesome.All on line food orders must be in by 10:45p.m.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Onion Rings$6.99
Sm Wings$17.50
CHEESEBURGER$12.99
SIDE GARDEN SALAD W/DINNER$4.99
* STEAK TIPS$20.99
Steak Fries$5.99
Lg Wings$26.99
French Fries$5.99
Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Tater Tots$5.99
Location

682 Broadway

Somerville MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
