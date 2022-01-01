Go
Raillery Public House

280 Franklin Village Drive

Popular Items

Bang Bang Cauliflower$14.00
Zesty Buffalo Battered Cauliflower, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado Ranch, Scallions
Comeback Steak Tips (GF)$24.00
House Marinated Sirloin Tips, Steakhouse Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Local Farm Veg
Bomb Burger$15.00
Vermont Sharp Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Zesty Chipotle Campfire Sauce
Cobb Salad (GF)$15.00
Chopped Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon Bits, Cucumbers, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado Ranch
Kick Ass Tenders$14.00
Buttermilk Breaded Tenders, Choice of Sauce
Hot Mess Chx Sandy$15.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Cole Slaw, Buttermilk Ranch, House Pickles
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
Steak & Cheese Rolls$14.00
Served with Chipotle Aioli
Raillery Burger$15.00
Vermont Sharp Cheddar, Sweet Bourbon Onions, Crispy Prosciutto
Mac N Cheese$15.00
cavatappi pasta, three cheese sauce, cheddar cheese & toasted bread crumbs
Location

280 Franklin Village Drive

Franklin MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
