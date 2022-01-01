The Pump House - Rock Hill
The Pump House is a multi-level, riverfront restaurant featuring two bars, including a rooftop bar, all with sweeping views of the beautiful Catawba river. Situated in the new Riverwalk development, the Pump House is an upscale, gourmet restaurant with a casual but elegant atmosphere. It was at one time an actual pump house which was used by an acetate plant. We have repurposed the building to create a one-of-a-kind restaurant featuring gourmet, southern-inspired cuisine, a hand-picked wine list, and craft cocktails. We hope to serve you soon!
Popular Items
Location
575 Herrons Ferry Road
Rock Hill SC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
