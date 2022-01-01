Go
The Pump House - Rock Hill

The Pump House is a multi-level, riverfront restaurant featuring two bars, including a rooftop bar, all with sweeping views of the beautiful Catawba river. Situated in the new Riverwalk development, the Pump House is an upscale, gourmet restaurant with a casual but elegant atmosphere. It was at one time an actual pump house which was used by an acetate plant. We have repurposed the building to create a one-of-a-kind restaurant featuring gourmet, southern-inspired cuisine, a hand-picked wine list, and craft cocktails. We hope to serve you soon!

575 Herrons Ferry Road

Popular Items

Kid Chicken Breast$7.00
Fried Green Tomatoes$14.00
cracker meal, pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon jam, comeback sauce
Steak Salad Base$8.00
greens, grape tomatoes, roasted sweet peppers, gorgonzola, smoked bacon, roasted poblano ranch
Kid Mac & Cheese$7.00
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
applewood smoked bacon, balsamic & fig reduction
Crispy Chicken Base$8.00
greens, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, spring peas, pickled red onion, smoked bacon, honey dijon
Shrimp & Grits Lunch$20.00
jumbo white shrimp, heirloom grits,
roasted sweet peppers, tasso ham,
creole style white wine cream
Crispy Calamari$18.00
cornmeal dredged, hot cherry peppers,
carolina white sauce, fines herbes, preserved lemon
Steak Burger$20.00
house-ground, carolina slaw, pimento cheese, smoked bacon, roasted poblano ranch, brioche bun
Sweet Tea Chicken Sandwich$16.00
house-made pickles, white cheddar, honey dijon, brioche bun
Location

575 Herrons Ferry Road

Rock Hill SC

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

