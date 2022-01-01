Go
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe

BBQ • SANDWICHES

4001 St. Elmo Ave, • $

Avg 4.6 (2182 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Salad$10.00
Jumbo BBQ Sandwich$8.00
Tea$2.50
Rainbow Sandwich$10.00
Stuffed Potato$10.50
Lg Banana Pudding$7.00
Reg. BBQ Sandwich$7.00
BBQ Plate$13.00
Sm -Hashbrown Casserole$3.25
Potato No Meat$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4001 St. Elmo Ave,

Chattanooga TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

1885 Grill St. Elmo

The Tap House

Come see what's on Tap!

Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo

A Chattanooga-owned Tex-Mex fave, Mojo Burrito is as Eve said: "About community and for the community." Healthy, fresh, and delicious food in a hip environment featuring the artwork and creative output of local artists, designers, and photographers.

Spice Trail

Spice Trail offers authentic Indian meals which are earthy, delicious, full of flavor, and rooted in tradition.

