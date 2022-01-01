The Purple Flour
The Purple Flour is a pizza food truck permanently located at Great Heights Brewery in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forrest area of Houston. We sell ‘American-Style’ pizza and pizza related dishes that include 16” pizzas, pizza by the slice, and a couple appetizer options. We currently offer dine-in orders at the brewery as well as pick up orders.
351 North Post Oak Lane
Houston TX
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm