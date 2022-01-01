Go
Purple Monkey image
Pizza

Purple Monkey

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

25 W Mound Street

South Charleston, OH 45368

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

25 W Mound Street, South Charleston OH 45368

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Los Mariachis

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Phat Daddy's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rudy's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Beef brisket, ribs & other hickory-smoked meats served in a simple BBQ joint with a down-home feel.

Orion Coffee And Tea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Purple Monkey

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston