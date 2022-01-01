The Purple Onion -
Established in 1991, The Purple Onion is a deli and grill that has been serving authentic and delicious Mediterranean cuisine to the Birmingham, Alabama community. We have three locations: Hoover, Inverness and Hueytown.
The Purple Onion was birthed from the passion of sharing the bursting flavor of the Mediterranean streets as well as our twist on American comfort food.
4505 Riverview Parkway
Location
Birmingham AL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
