The Purple Onion -

Established in 1991, The Purple Onion is a deli and grill that has been serving authentic and delicious Mediterranean cuisine to the Birmingham, Alabama community. We have three locations: Hoover, Inverness and Hueytown.

The Purple Onion was birthed from the passion of sharing the bursting flavor of the Mediterranean streets as well as our twist on American comfort food.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Fries$4.45
Chicken Philly Wrap$7.99
Grilled chicken strips served with mayo, mustard, and lettuce, topped with sauteed onions, bell pepper, and Swiss cheese.
Philly Sub$7.99
Served with mayo, mustard, sauteed onions, bell peppers and Swiss American cheese.
Gyro Wrap$7.99
Our very special combined lamb and beef combination thinly sliced hot from the rotisserie, served with our homemade gyro sauce, lettuce and tomato.
No. 4 - Gyro Combo$12.99
No. 7 - Chicken Finger Combo$11.99
CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES$10.99
5 Chicken Fingers served with french fries and honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch.
No. 8 - Flavored Wings Combo$12.99
French Fries$3.45
Bar-B-Q Chicken Baker$11.99
Served with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives, and grilled chicken. Served with BBQ sauce.
See full menu

Location

4505 Riverview Parkway

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

