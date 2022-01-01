Go
Established in 1991, The Purple Onion is a deli and grill that has been serving authentic and delicious Mediterranean American cuisine to the Birmingham, Alabama community. We have three locations: Hoover, Inverness and Hueytown.
The Purple Onion was birthed from the passion of sharing the bursting flavor of the Mediterranean streets as well as our twist on American comfort food.

FRENCH FRIES

737 29th St S • $

Avg 2.5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

No. 4 - Gyro Combo$12.99
Traditional Gyro Wrap, Fries & Drink
French Fries$3.99
Fries with House Seasoning
HUMMUS DIP$6.99
Ground Chick Peas mixed with Sesame Paste, lemon juice & garlic. Served with Pita Bread
Fried Okra$4.99
Hand Breaded Crispy Okra slices
Chicken Finger Combo$12.99
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Fries & Drink
Traditional "Gyro" Wrap$8.99
Our famous Gyro meat thinly sliced hot from the rotisserie, served with our Homemade (tzatziki) Gyro Sauce & lettuce
CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES$10.99
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Fries & honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

737 29th St S

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
