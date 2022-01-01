The Purple Rose
A taste of the great American west featuring the best margaritas and southwestern style Mexican cuisine.
24300 CA-1 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
24300 CA-1
Fort Bragg CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
