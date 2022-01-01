The Purple Rose

Mendocino Culinary Co-op

Tasty Mix of Styles and Flavors Featuring Organic Fresh Farm to Truck produce and meats sourced locally combined with our homemade Mole, BBQ, Honey Chipotle... and other yummy sauces will leave your taste buds begging for more! Offering Vegan and Gluten Free options we've got something for everyone to enjoy!

