Go
Toast

The Quaff

The Quaff Bar & Grill has proudly served Kansas City since 1946. Founded by Antonino Bonino, owned and operated by the Bonino family. Voted Best of Kansas City 2018 by the Pitch and received the 2018 Kansas City Small Business Excellence Award. We look forward to another 73 years of great service! We are perfectly located in the heart of downtown at Broadway and 10th Street in Quality Hill. Come join us anytime for the coldest beer in town because
QUAFF TIME IS ALL THE TIME!

1010 Broadway Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chk Tenders$11.00
Arguably the best part of the chicken, marinated, tumble breaded, and lightly seasoned, served with your choice of one side item.
12oz Steak$14.99
Classic Burger$11.00
Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Cowboy Burger$12.00
Fresh angus beef topped with strips of double smoked bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and crispy onion strips stacked over lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
16oz Kc$16.99
Carl's Cobb Salad$12.00
Leafy greens topped with cheddar jack, tomato, diced egg, chopped bacon, diced avocado, diced english cucumber, crumbled blue cheese, and chunks of crispy chicken, served with avocado ranch.
Rajun Pasta (Chicken)$13.00
Scratch made to order Alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.
REGULAR WINGS$15.00
One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Chicken Avo Wrap$12.00
Blackened chicken breast with double smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, sliced avocado, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla.
Ruben$13.00
Named the best reuben in KC by Steve, tender slices of corned beef brisket, baby swiss, fresh kraut, 1000 island, served on rye bread.
See full menu

Location

1010 Broadway Blvd

Kansas City MO

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

No reviews yet

A local hangout with a bikes shop in back specializing in coffee, comfort food, bikes and beer.

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

No reviews yet

A local hangout with a bikes shop in back specializing in coffee, comfort food, bikes and beer.

Fuego Tortilla Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

801 Chophouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston