The Quarry Golf Course
Come in and enjoy!
5650 Quarry Lake Dr
Location
5650 Quarry Lake Dr
East Canton OH
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ermanno's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
UnHitched Brewing
We offer 16 taps of fresh beer, a small rotation of cocktails/wine, and chef driven food menu. Enhance your experience with our Chef's Table dining option.
We invite you to our space, an old bowling alley, where you will find the old lanes repurposed into the taproom table and bar tops. Come ‘UnHitch from the Grind’ in downtown Louisville!
Bender's Tavern
Located in the historic district of downtown Canton, Bender’s Tavern offers its customers an elegant, relaxing atmosphere where one can enjoy fine food, cocktails, wine and craft beer. Bender’s has been satisfying customers with culinary classics, drink and hospitality since 1902. Today, we continue our long tradition by offering only the highest quality seafood fresh from Foley Fish in Boston, Mass.
If you are looking for beef, Bender’s Tavern consistently serves Prime Cuts of beef. Known nationally for the extensive and moderately priced wine list, The Jacob family years of experience tasting and selecting wines will certainly impress your palate.
Papa Gyros
Come in and enjoy!