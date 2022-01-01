Go
The Que Abides

We are a food truck so we are rarely in the same spot. Please check social media for today's location. Toast often has the wrong address listed for us.

626 State St,

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Mac$10.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork meets our 3-Cheese Mac for a mouthwatering marriage of flavor.
The Human Fund$10.00
Double smoked Smith's bologna, peppers/onions, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a hoagie roll.
The Dude$9.50
Our signature Pulled Pork topped with North Carolina Slaw, served on a toasted Hoagie Roll.
Smoked Bologna$10.00
Our famous noods topped with smoked bologna from Smith's.
North Carolina Slaw$2.50
A fresh, bright, crisp, vinegar-based Coleslaw.
Jalapeno Cornbread$2.50
Mama Grow's baking skills are put on display for this staple side. Slightly spicy with a nice honey glaze to balance it all out. Try it and you'll be saying what I always hear from guests, "this is the best cornbread I've ever had."
The Fake Number$10.00
Slow smoked chicken breast, chopped and cooked with peppers/onions & cheese, served on a hoagie roll.
Pulled Pork Plate$12.00
Our slow smoked pulled pork served with NC slaw, bourbon baked beans, and jalapeno cornbread.
Chicken Mac$10.00
Delicious Pulled Chicken atop a bed of Cheesy Noods.
Plain Mac$8.00
Just the Noods, Cheese, and the Jalapenos!
Location

Erie PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
