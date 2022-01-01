The Queue Tavern 2.0
The SBC's ONLY Geek Culture Nightspot
CHICKEN WINGS
4403 E Texas St
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4403 E Texas St
Bossier City LA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dillas Quesadillas
Come in and enjoy!
Chimi V's
Come in and enjoy!
Posados Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Corner Pantry - Bossier
Come in and enjoy!