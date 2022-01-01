Go
Toast

The Quick Fixx

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1511 South St • $$

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)

Popular Items

Junk Salad$12.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bacon gorgonzola, and fried chicken or fried calamari tossed with Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch.
Hail Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, parmesan, romaine, tomato, red onion and caesar dressing.
Spicy Junk Wrap$11.00
Spicy bbq fried chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar and ranch
Chicken Caprese Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken , pesto aioli, cherry tomato, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Tenders$8.50
Honey mustard or barbecue
Chicken Parm$11.50
Penne, tomato, chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella
Livvy Lu Wrap$13.00
Roasted turkey, ranch, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella and cheddar.
Quick Fries$4.95
Plain, Old Bay, or Parmesan
BYO Pasta$7.95
Stixx$7.95
Deep fried whole milk mozzarella
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1511 South St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rex at the Royal

No reviews yet

REX at The Royal provides guests with transformed southern fare, a full bar, daytime cafe and curated bottle-shop housed in the historical Royal Theatre, known as a staple in the rich cultural history of the City of Philadelphia for its role as a hub for Black culture and artistry, including film-making and live music, during the 20th century. REX at The Royal, now operating out of the newly-renovated theatre, maintains key tenets of the historical site including a stage for live music performances, as well as sweeping arches and other details sustained from the original design. REX at The Royal cuisine pays homage to the great early 20th-century African-American chefs who adapted traditional southern fare to Philadelphia’s urban landscape. The concept’s foundation lies in the Lowcountry cuisine of the Southeast Atlantic coast, influenced as it was by the grains and traditions of the African diaspora melded with the local agriculture and fisheries.

L'Anima

No reviews yet

Contemporary Italian BYO

Tio Flores

No reviews yet

No Fuss. No Frills. Mexican.

Chick's

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston