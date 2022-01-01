Go
The Radiator

The Radiator is a café and bar in Denver Highlands and Sunnyside. While we are widely known as a coffee shop featuring Pablo’s Coffee, along with tea and kombucha. We serve breakfast sandwiches on bagels from Leroy’s Bagels. Our menu consists of bagel sandwiches and artisan coffee, as well as a large selection of craft beers and cocktails that we serve all day long.

Location

2139 W 44th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

