The Radiator
The Radiator is a café and bar in Denver Highlands and Sunnyside. While we are widely known as a coffee shop featuring Pablo’s Coffee, along with tea and kombucha. We serve breakfast sandwiches on bagels from Leroy’s Bagels. Our menu consists of bagel sandwiches and artisan coffee, as well as a large selection of craft beers and cocktails that we serve all day long.
2139 W 44th Ave
Location
Denver CO
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
