Go
Toast

The Railpenny Tavern

The Railpenny Tavern is the perfect spot for locals and travelers alike. The food is always scratch made and the taps are local + craft beer! Come join our community today!

FRENCH FRIES

8 Exeter Rd • $$

Avg 4 (444 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$10.00
Garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing (add anchovies $1.50)
Farmer's Burger (t.o.)$16.00
Fried egg, bacon, American cheese,
pesto, sriracha
Fried Chicken Sandwich (t.o.)$15.00
Napa cabbage slaw, pepper jelly, BBQ
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders$8.00
Railpenny Burger (t.o.)$16.00
Pork belly, cheddar, pickled red onion, kale, garlic aioli
Crispy Sprouts$11.00
Roasted garlic vinaigrette, parmesan
1\\2 Caesar Salad$6.00
Garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing (add anchovies $1.50)
Fisn 'N' Chips$21.00
Beer battered haddock, hand cut fries, coleslaw, tartar (GF)
Short Ribs$28.00
Bourbon Barrel Short Ribs, fresno chili + parsley polenta, oven roasted radish, crispy shallots, apple cinnamon glaze (*GF)
The All American Burger (t.o.)$14.00
American cheese, LTO, pickles, mayo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8 Exeter Rd

Epping NH

Sunday10:00 am - 1:45 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC

No reviews yet

Italian homemade meals to go.

American Legion Post 51

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Popovers At Brickyard Square

No reviews yet

At Popovers, we embrace the European philosophy of fresh seasonal food, fine wine and spirits, relaxing ambiance, and of course- exceptional pastries and desserts!

The Smoothie Shop

No reviews yet

Organic smoothies & fair trade coffee.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston