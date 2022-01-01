Go
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

530 Raleigh St • $$

Avg 4.7 (354 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Waffle Nachos$14.00
mini waffles, mustard maple, cheddar, sriracha, sour cream, scallion
INCLUDE UTENSILS
We will not include utensils with your order unless this item is added to your order!
Big Philly$17.00
shaved prime rib, portobello, onion, bell pepper, provolone on split hoagie
The Plain Jane$11.00
For you picky eaters - cheese of your choice, on brioche.
Served with lettuce & tomato and Lattice Chips.
Tire Iron Skins$14.00
Pulled Pork, pineapple, jalapeno, scallions, and jack cheddar in crispy potato skins served with ranch dipping sauce
Bourbon Battered Tender Basket$15.00
Six hand-battered tenders, served with hand-cut French fries, or other spud of your choice.
Quesadillita Basket$13.00
A half-dozen mini chicken quesadillas with sautéed bell pepper, onion, and cheddar cheese
Cubano Americano$15.00
Pulled pork, smoked ham, purple haze slaw, swiss, Wickles, spicy mustard on pressed cuban
The RailYard$12.50
Our namesake - sautéed onion, bacon, rail sauce, american on brioche.
Served with lettuce & tomato and lattice chips
Raleigh St. Cobb$12.00
fresh greens, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, egg, avocado, mozzarella, bacon
Location

530 Raleigh St

Bluefield WV

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
