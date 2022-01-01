Go
The Rake at Admiral Maltings

The finest in craft beer made with Admiral Malt served in a perfect setting alongside thoughtful honest pub food.

651A W. Tower Ave

Popular Items

!New! "Horchata Cream Ale" Cream Ale, 12oz
5.6%ABV Standard Deviant Brewing, San Francisco CA. Light drinking cream ale with a touch of Horchata flavor
Admiral Pilsner$85.00
Admiral Pilsner CCOF$95.00
Gallagher's Best$85.00
"Pacific Coast Hopway" IPA, Tropical IPA 16oz Can$7.00
7.6% ABV Sonoma Springs Brewing Co, Tropical IPA w/Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe
"Billowing" Hefeweizen, 16oz Can$7.00
5.3%ABV Pacifica Brewing, Pacifica CA. Bavarian style wheat beer.
"Juxtapose" DDH WC IPA, 16oz Can
6.2%ABV Coast Collab for SFBEER Week. Woodhouse, New Boheimia, Highway 1 Brewing. Double Dry Hopped west coast IPA
"Tree People", IPA, 12oz Can$5.00
7.0%ABV, Standard Deviant, SF, CA. West Coast IPA. Copper, clear, dank, conifer, citrus.
"Perfect Conditions" Hoppy Pils, 16oz Can$7.00
5.3%ABV, Pacifica Brewery. From on the best dry hoppers in the biz, Kim, comes this Italian Style Pils (dry hop on top of a traditional method). Crispier than a bag of chips.
"East Brother' Brave Noise" Pale Ale, 16oz Can$7.00
4.5%ABV East Brother Brewing Co, Richmond VA. collaboration with a big goal: A safe and discrimination free beer industry. What started out as a simple question on Brienne Allan’s Instagram story: "Have you ever experienced sexism in the beer industry?" quickly became the inquiry that sent shockwaves throughout craft beer, subsequently inspiring a “bevolution.” To keep the momentum going; to honor those who have spoken out about their gender discrimination, racism, sexual assault, and harassment; and to bring further awareness to the issues that women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ individuals face in craft beer, Allan asks breweries around the world to join in this collaborative brew, the “Brave Noise” Pale Ale. East Brother Beer Co was more than ready to answer the call. The final product, Brave Noise Pale Ale is an easy drinking pale ale which showcases a pleasantly tropical bouquet on the nose while remaining light, balanced, and refreshing on the palette.
Location

651A W. Tower Ave

Alameda CA

Sunday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
