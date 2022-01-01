The Rake at Admiral Maltings

4.5%ABV East Brother Brewing Co, Richmond VA. collaboration with a big goal: A safe and discrimination free beer industry. What started out as a simple question on Brienne Allan’s Instagram story: "Have you ever experienced sexism in the beer industry?" quickly became the inquiry that sent shockwaves throughout craft beer, subsequently inspiring a “bevolution.” To keep the momentum going; to honor those who have spoken out about their gender discrimination, racism, sexual assault, and harassment; and to bring further awareness to the issues that women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ individuals face in craft beer, Allan asks breweries around the world to join in this collaborative brew, the “Brave Noise” Pale Ale. East Brother Beer Co was more than ready to answer the call. The final product, Brave Noise Pale Ale is an easy drinking pale ale which showcases a pleasantly tropical bouquet on the nose while remaining light, balanced, and refreshing on the palette.

