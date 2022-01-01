Go
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
American

Ram

Open today 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM

965 NE Park Drive

Issaquah, WA 98029

Pickup

Popular Items

Tossed Chicken Cobb$14.95
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast | Avocado | chopped bacon | boiled egg | blue cheese | tomato | mixed greens | blue cheese dressing
Porter BBQ Bacon Cheddar$12.95
Cheddar | applewood-smoked bacon | Porter BBQ sauce | lettuce | tomato kaiser bun
Classic Cheeseburger$9.95
Cheddar| Lettuce | tomato | onion | mayo | kaiser bun
Crispy Chicken Strips$14.99
Cooked golden | fresh-cut fries | coleslaw Choice of Sauce: Ranch | Honey Mustard | Buffalo | BBQ
Ole Smokey Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Bacon, Pepper jack cheese, Onion crisps, tomato, Pretzel bun
Stadium Mushroom$12.95
Garlic roasted mushrooms | cheddar | mayo | applewood-smoked bacon | lettuce | tomato | kaiser bun
Wagyu Burger$16.99
1/2 lb. grilled American Wagyu beef patty, topped with garlic roasted mushrooms, Wisconsin creamy havarti cheese, caramelized onions, iceberg lettuce, garlic mayo, grilled kaiser bun.
RAM Mac & Cheese$10.95
Cavatappi elbow pasta, rich, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, gratiné
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
with marinara
Olympus Salad - Chicken$14.99
Fresh greens | feta | artichoke heart | red bell peppers | chopped bacon | avocado | grilled onion | garlic-artichoke dressing | chicken breast
All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah WA 98029

Directions

