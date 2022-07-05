Go
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

YOUR FAVORITE CLASSICS WITH AN UPDATED TWIST

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4128 N Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$9.00
Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded and fried to golden brown. Served with a side of ranch.
Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
Hand-breaded fresh cauliflower, tossed is our house-made buffalo sauce. Served with ranch.
Sweet Potato Tots$6.00
Monster BLT$12.00
Six strips of applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo served on challah bread.
Southwest Wrap$14.00
Mixed greens, sweet corn, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cherry peppers, house-made pico de gallo, with jalapeno ranch . Add chicken for $5.
Wings$8.00
Seasoned Jumbo wings deep fried to a golden brown and tossed in one of our house made sauces: BBQ, garlic parmesan, buffalo, inferno, Jerk, or our signature namesake Rambler sauce.
$320 Derby Package for 8 w/Table 5/7/22 3:30-6:30$320.00
THIS INCLUDES 6 PACKAGES AND A GUARANTEED TABLE FOR 6!
Come watch the Kentucky Derby at The Rambler! Grab our $40 Down and Derby Food & Drink Package, from 3:30pm - 6:30pm. The FOOD portion includes fried chicken, pulled pork, pulled pork nachos, mac & cheese, coleslaw, corn on the cobb, and more! The DRINK portion includes Woodford Reserve mint julips, all craft, import & domestic draft beers, our house red, white & Sparkling Wines...as well as free Derby swag!
Kid PB & J$6.00
Mediterranean Wrap$15.00
Southwest Salad$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4128 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:15 am - 11:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:15 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 11:30 pm
