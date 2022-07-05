The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

THIS INCLUDES 6 PACKAGES AND A GUARANTEED TABLE FOR 6!

Come watch the Kentucky Derby at The Rambler! Grab our $40 Down and Derby Food & Drink Package, from 3:30pm - 6:30pm. The FOOD portion includes fried chicken, pulled pork, pulled pork nachos, mac & cheese, coleslaw, corn on the cobb, and more! The DRINK portion includes Woodford Reserve mint julips, all craft, import & domestic draft beers, our house red, white & Sparkling Wines...as well as free Derby swag!

