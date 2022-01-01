Go
The Ranch in Rockville, Indiana

Located in the heart of Parke County, THE RANCH is a swanky, quaint cafe featuring a full espresso bar, zesty fare + specialty cocktails. Designed with conversation in mind, this space is sure to welcome you and yours.

8608 E US HWY 36

Popular Items

Vanilla Shaken Espresso with Cold Foam$6.50
Winslow$12.00
Oven roasted chicken breast with thick cut bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, cheddar and chipotle ranch.
The Granite$11.00
Black Forrest Ham, smoked turkey, thick cut bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar.
Blt$12.00
bacon, fresh lettuce, sliced tomato & mayonnaise on your choice of bread
served with a side
Blueberry Boba Lemonbomb$5.00
Blueberry boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen peaches
Prescott$20.00
Tomato sauce, five cheese blend, thin sliced pepperoni and our signature house made bacon jam.
Soup of the day
Personal Cheese$10.00
Tall$2.25
Gold Canyon$9.00
Our gourmet grilled cheese with cheddar, provolone, swiss, and creamy American toasted on panini bread.
Location

Rockville IN

Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
