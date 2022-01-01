The Ranch in Rockville, Indiana
Located in the heart of Parke County, THE RANCH is a swanky, quaint cafe featuring a full espresso bar, zesty fare + specialty cocktails. Designed with conversation in mind, this space is sure to welcome you and yours.
8608 E US HWY 36
Popular Items
Location
8608 E US HWY 36
Rockville IN
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BBQ Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Almost Home Restaurant and Bar
Long admired locally and regionally Almost Home's food is all about freshness, innovation and inspiration. We use only the highest quality ingredients, locally sourced when available. Our delicious food and friendly staff will make you feel like you are "Almost Home."
Pizza King of Greencastle
Come in and enjoy!
Brazil Pizza King
An Indiana Tradition Since 1956