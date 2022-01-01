The Ratchet Hatchet
Axe throwing lounge with full bar and small bites.
14 Washington St
Location
14 Washington St
Ellicottville NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ellicottville Brewing Company
Introducing our newest location, EBC Tap+Bottle & Taqueria. Located downtown Ellicottville NY, a very short walk up the street from our Monroe St. Brewery, Tap+Bottle & Taqueria is an authentically influenced taqueria, inspired by Mexican al pastor dining, as well as a combination brewpub and carry out bottle shop.
Banq Cocktail Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Public House Ellicottville (New)
Come in and enjoy!
Balloons Restaurant
Dance & Night Club · Live Music Venue · American Restaurant