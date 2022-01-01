Go
The Rathskeller

The Rathskeller is home to the oldest bar in Minnesota! Enjoy the warmth of the Rathskeller while enjoying a variety of American and German cuisine, Schell's Beer, and our historic hand painted murals.
Enjoy a one of a kind experience and tour our charming building. Open Wednesday through Saturday and for private events.

102 S State St

102 S State St

New Ulm MN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
