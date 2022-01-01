The Rathskeller
The Rathskeller is home to the oldest bar in Minnesota! Enjoy the warmth of the Rathskeller while enjoying a variety of American and German cuisine, Schell's Beer, and our historic hand painted murals.
Enjoy a one of a kind experience and tour our charming building. Open Wednesday through Saturday and for private events.
102 S State St
Location
New Ulm MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
