The Rathskeller

"Spass" (or Spaß) means fun in German. And do you know what is fun to say? Schnitzel. It's also pretty fun to eat. We get fresh pork, chicken, and eggplants and marinade them right here until they're just right. Then, we lightly pound them for extra tenderness before frying them golden brown. Our meats and veggies are never frozen, only fresh. All of our sides and sauces are made from scratch. So - let's have some spass!

5782 Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

Elkridge MD

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
