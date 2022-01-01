Go
The Raven's Nest

Serving up contemporary cuisine out of our scratch kitchen for over a decade!

998 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Maple Chicken Salad$16.95
Maple walnut glazed chicken, mixed greens, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, grilled apples and Burgundy vinaigrette.
Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Crispy fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, dried cranberries, mozzarella, bleu cheese dressing, roasted red pepper tortilla.
Parmesan Crusted Chicken$22.95
Pan fried panko parmesan breaded chicken breast, supreme sauce, green beans and mashed.
Raven Burger$15.95
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese.
Snow Bird$15.95
Blackened chicken, bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, cilantro lime dressing, on herb focaccia.
Pretzel Schtick$12.95
Warm pretzel sticks, mustard butter and cheese sauce.
Maple Walnut Salmon$23.95
Eight ounce pan seared salmon, maple walnut glaze, grilled asparagus and mashed.
Avocado Chicken Salad$16.95
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, sliced avocado, white beans, pistachios, basil marinated feta cheese tossed, with lemon honey vinaigrette.
Roasted Wings$14.95
Choose flavor: original herb rub, mild, wild or wicked.
Steak Tips$24.95
Bourbon balsamic marinade, grilled asparagus, served with mashed or pineapple rice.
Choose: Original, Barbecue glazed or “a la Harry”
Location

998 Main St

Walpole MA

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

