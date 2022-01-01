Go
The Ready Set

We are a modern American restaurant specializing in fresh, house-made pastas and homemade pizzas, Wisconsin classics, craft wine, beer and spirits.
Come as you are any day and count on us to share in your special moments. With something for everyone we're always ready to serve!
Our mission is to cultivate positive and lasting relationships through the celebration of food, drink and Midwestern Hospitality.
We look forward to seeing you!

113 South Main Street

Popular Items

Bibb Salad$11.50
salami, mozzarella, aged cheddar, red onion, chickpeas and buttermilk dressing.
Spicy Fried Chicken$14.50
with Calabrian chili mayo, lettuce, pickles and honey.
Ready Set Burger$14.50
with local gouda cheese, lettuce, fried onions, pickles and Ready Set sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
Chocolate chip cookie$2.50
Cod$18.00
6oz of PBR hand-battered Atlantic cod served with your choice of French fries or herb-roasted little gem potatoes, house-made tartar sauce, coleslaw, buttered rye bread and lemon.
Italian turkey with mixed greens$11.00
Italian turkey with chips$11.00
14" BYOP$14.50
Meatball with chips$11.00
Location

113 South Main Street

Oregon WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
