The Rebel Pig

Serving Family, Friends, and Community!

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

119 South Main Street • $

Avg 4.8 (1263 reviews)

Popular Items

Rebel Club$9.00
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, and served on Texas toast.
Jumbo Tenderloin$10.00
Giant tenderloin hand breaded and fried or grilled to perfection served on Texas toast.
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Four delicious chicken tenders that are breaded, seasoned, and fried.
Pulled Pork Platter$7.00
A generous serving of perfectly smoked pulled pork served on a slice of Texas style toast.
Pick 3$16.00
Choose three options from our smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken, baby back ribs, or brisket.
Pick 2$13.00
Choose two options from our smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken, baby back ribs, or brisket.
Fried Catfish Platter$8.00
Four generous pieces of seasoned and fried catfish. A true Missouri favorite!
Brisket Platter$14.00
A half pound of our tender, mouthwatering smoked brisket.
Pound Of Pulled Pork$11.00
Cheeseburger$9.00
Half pound burger smothered in cheese and grilled to perfection.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

119 South Main Street

Palmyra MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
