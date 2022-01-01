Go
Toast

The Red Devil Bistro

Order online and skip the line

436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tator Tots$2.00
Turkey Club$6.50
Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Dijon Mustard on a Italian Bread
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$3.50
Bottled Beverages
Cobb Salad$6.50
Fresh Greens, Grilled Chicken, Feta, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, and Bacon
Made to Order Sandwich$6.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.50
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Buffalo Ranch on Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap
Yogurt Parfait$2.50
With Seasonal Fruit
Chicken Wrap$6.50
Your Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumber on Honey Wheat Wrap
See full menu

Location

436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd.

Lowellville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buddy’s Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Takeout

No reviews yet

Southern Cuisine

Mt. Carmel Society Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Skinny's Brick House Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston