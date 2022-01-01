The Red Devil Bistro
Order online and skip the line
436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd.
Popular Items
Location
436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd.
Lowellville OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Buddy’s Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Takeout
Southern Cuisine
Mt. Carmel Society Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Skinny's Brick House Tavern
Come in and enjoy!