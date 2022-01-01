The Red Door
Come in and enjoy!
49 Peck Street
Location
49 Peck Street
Providence RI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bayberry Garden
Thoughtfully casual-fine dining restaurant with a focus on modern New England cuisine and full beverage program featuring craft cocktails, draft beer and a 300+ wine bottle list.
The Rosendale
Come in and enjoy!
THE DISTRICT
The District is a Pizza Fanatics love child. All pizzas are fired in our 800° custom brick wood-fired oven along with artisan sandwiches, rockin' wings and salads.
Back to Back winners of RI food fights - Lord of the Pies - Voted best Pizza in Rhode Island 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020
The Eddy
Eddy is a bar located in downtown providence that offers great beer, wine and cocktails!