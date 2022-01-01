The Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
106 Sullivan Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
106 Sullivan Street
Wurtsboro NY
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Dale
Just Eat The F***** PIzza
J'S Place
Come in and enjoy!
Quinnz Pinz
Come on in and enjoy!
Crunchies
Crunchies. What else?