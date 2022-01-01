The Red Dove Tavern
The Red Dove Tavern is a cozy, unique restaurant in downtown Geneva, NY, in the heart of the beautiful Finger Lakes region.
30 Castle Street
Location
Geneva NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
