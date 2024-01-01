The Red Goat Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
Location
170 Central Ave N, Watkins MN 55389
