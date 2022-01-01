Go
The Red Pepper Madison

902 West Main St

Popular Items

Italian$8.75
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, italian dressing , peppercinis, L, T, O on hoagie
large deli salad$4.75
soup of the day large$4.00
Soda$1.99
small deli salad$2.75
Teriyaki Chicken$8.75
chicken, green peppers ,onions, swiss, terryaki sauce baked on hoagie
Pesto Turkey$8.75
turkey, pesto, mozz, L, T, O on grilled on Italian bread
CBR$8.75
chicken, bacon, ranch, cheese, L, T, O
Hammie$8.75
ham, swiss, cheddar, mayo, L, Peppercinis, baked on a hoagie
Madisonian$8.75
turkey, ham, roastbeef, cheddar, mayo, must, L, T on hoagie
Location

902 West Main St

Madison IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

MAD LOVE eat + drink

MAD LOVE eat + drink is a Fun & Energetic restaurant/bar with a pulse. We are located in beautiful historic MADison INdiana, We have a cool mix of History, Funky Art, Music, Great Food and Specialty Island Style Drinks along with a Full Bar.

The Red Pepperoni

The Red Roaster Coffee and Eatery

Our cafe is open on
Mon-Sat: 6am-8pm and Sun: 6am-6pm.
See you soon!

