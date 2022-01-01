The Red Pepperoni
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
842 west main st • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
842 west main st
Madison IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
MAD LOVE eat + drink
MAD LOVE eat + drink is a Fun & Energetic restaurant/bar with a pulse. We are located in beautiful historic MADison INdiana, We have a cool mix of History, Funky Art, Music, Great Food and Specialty Island Style Drinks along with a Full Bar.
The Red Pepper Madison
Come in and enjoy!
The Red Pepper Madison Toast Now shard 5
Come in and enjoy!
Shooters
Come in and enjoy!