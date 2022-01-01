Go
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

Craft Cocktails & New American Fare
Makin' it Good Tho Since 2012

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2718 J St • $$

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Tempura Shrimp / Corn Tortillas / Greens / Crema / Cotija / Habanero HOT Sauce
Vegan Eggplant Involtini$19.00
Grilled Eggplant / Cashew Tofu Ricotta / Marinara / Lemon Caper Basmati Rice / Micro Basil
Cali Tacos$12.75
Chili Roasts Cauliflower / Corn Tortillas / Pickled Fresno Chilis / Vegan Crema / Cashew Parmesan / Micro Cilantro
Mac n Kimchi$12.75
Hatch Chili Jack & Cheddar Mornay / Kimchi Puree / Togarashi / Micro Cilantro
Pasta Du Jour$17.00
Pasta Du Jour / Price AQ
Tofino Salmon$30.00
Baked Tofino Bay Salmon / Pesto Zoodles / Cherry Tomatoes / Lemon Butter
Asparagus Frites$13.25
Tempura Asparagus / Meyer Lemon Wheels / Vegan Chipotle Sauce
Tots$6.00
Basic AF Burger$15.75
Thin CAB patties / American Cheese / Shredded Lettuce / Tomatoes / Pickles / Russian Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2718 J St

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

