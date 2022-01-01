Go
  • The Red Raven Restaurant & Catering

The Red Raven Restaurant & Catering

Come in and enjoy!

3 Nagog Park

Popular Items

CRISPY FISH TACOS$16.00
slaw | caribbean jerk remoulade
MAPLE BURGER$18.00
smoked bacon | cheddar | caramelized onions | maple mayo | grilled bun
RAVEN BURGER$16.00
lettuce | tomato | onion | white cheddar | griddled bun
BBQ BURGER$18.00
house BBQ | white cheddar | onion rings | griddled bun
BACON BURGER$18.00
house smoked bacon | lettuce | white cheddar | garlic bacon mayo | griddled bun
SIDE FRIES$3.00
CHEESE FRITTERS$12.00
GRILLED CHEESE & SOUP$15.00
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$7.00
PULLED PORK TACOS$17.00
smoked | house bbq | slaw
Location

3 Nagog Park

Acton MA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
