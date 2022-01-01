Go
The Redd Dog

Come in and enjoy!

2805 6th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$6.50
3 Chicken Tenders with Fries
Redd Rooster$13.99
All-natural grilled chicken breast, red onion, ham, lettuce and tomato served on artisan bun, with fries, tots, or side garden salad
Hickory BBQ Chicken$18.95
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken bacon roasted yellow peppers, roasted garlic, scallions
Location

2805 6th Ave

Tacoma WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

