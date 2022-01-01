The Redd Dog
Come in and enjoy!
2805 6th Ave
Popular Items
Location
2805 6th Ave
Tacoma WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub
Historic firehouse restored as a restaurant and pub in 1972. A Tacoma Icon.
Asado
The South Sound’s only Argentine-themed steakhouse and a staple restaurant of the trendy Sixth Avenue dining district. Unforgettable flavors since 2005.
Farrelli's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!!
Trapper's Sushi Co.
Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.