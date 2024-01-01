Go
A map showing the location of Redding Elks Lodge #1073 - 250 Elk DriveView gallery

Redding Elks Lodge #1073 - 250 Elk Drive

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

250 Elk Drive

Redding, CA 96003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

250 Elk Drive, Redding CA 96003

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Woody's Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 1,310
1257 Oregon St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Gather Tea Bar Cafe - 1322 Butte St
orange starNo Reviews
1322 Butte St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Final Draft Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 7,420
1600 California St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Fusion Lounge Bar & Grill - 1545 Placer Street
orange starNo Reviews
1545 Placer Street Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Damburger
orange starNo Reviews
1320 Placer St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Market Street Blade and Barrel
orange starNo Reviews
1777 Market St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redding

Final Draft Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 7,420
1600 California St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Wilda's Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,668
1712 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
From the Hearth Cafe - Churn Creek
orange star4.5 • 2,590
2650 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Chicken Shack - 2586 Churn Creek Rd
orange star4.4 • 1,713
2586 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Woody's Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 1,310
1257 Oregon St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.3 • 878
3105 S Market St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Redding

Chico

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

No reviews yet

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Marysville

No reviews yet

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Redding Elks Lodge #1073 - 250 Elk Drive

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston