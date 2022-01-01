The Redmoor
Come in and enjoy! We have many wonderful live music and comedy events coming up. Our full service kitchen and bar will be available.
3187 Linwood Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3187 Linwood Ave
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sago
Sago always delivers authentic and unique cuisine. From Hainanese chicken rice, to freshly roasted duck, our restaurant always ensures the best quality food served to your table. Sago's goal is to source ingredients locally, and cook them to bring out their best natural flavors by using European and Asian inspired spices and seasoning.
Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park
Dude! You just stumbled upon the realio dealio. DOPE! Asian Street Fare has triumphantly returned to the Cincinnati food scene with a renewed focus on legit food as a locale’s dopest storyteller. You’ll be slammin’ as we transport you into the interesting and exotic as each dish makes you feel as if you’re in the middle of an Asian metropolis eating like a local. Experience a little Asian food tourism without leaving your homeys as you enjoy our comforting ramen bowls, crispy dumplings and soft and sweet bao buns.
Whether you’re a seasoned vet or a newb to Asian street fare, we’re sure you’ll soon agree that #thisStuffIsDOPE!
E+O Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery