The Reef Shack

Come in and enjoy!

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

257 Reef Rd • $$$

Avg 4.6 (62 reviews)

Popular Items

The OG$15.95
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Bacon, Eggs & Cheese$6.50
Bacon or Shack Sausage served with two eggs on a fresh Baked Roll with your choice of cheese
The Reefer Cheesesteak$15.95
Steak OR Chicken, Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Fairfield Cheesesteak$16.50
Steak, House Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mayo, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Egg & Cheese$5.50
Two eggs and cheese on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll
Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries$9.95
Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
LARGE CRINKLE CUT French Fries$6.50
Crinkle Cut Fries.
"The Babe" Grilled Chicken Sandwich Wrap$12.95
Marinated & Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a wrap
Reefer Cheesesteak 1/2$10.50
Half Portioned Steak OR Chicken, Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
Stuffed Omelet, Hash Browns & Toast$10.75
3 Egg Omelet with choice of 3 veggie fillings, cheese and option to add premium add ons. Side of Hash browns & choice of buttered toast (Rye, wheat, white, english muffin, or multi-grain)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

257 Reef Rd

Fairfield CT

Sunday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
