The Reef Shack
Come in and enjoy!
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
257 Reef Rd • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
257 Reef Rd
Fairfield CT
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dave's Gourmet Paletas
Pure Joy on a stick!
Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
Come in and enjoy!
Toto' Mediterranean Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Tequila Revolucion
Authentic Mexican food with killer cocktails!